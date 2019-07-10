KENDALLVILLE — Need help organizing? You can get started by going on an Adventure Walk through Kendallville or Rome City.
Marie Kondo’s book, “Spark Joy,” is one of the newest at the Kendallville Public Library, and it’s also being featured on the Adventure Walk through July.
In the excerpts taken from the book, you’ll learn how to showcase your favorite things, fold your clothes the KonMari way and see how to create a bathroom and bedroom that spark joy.
Only a fraction of the book will be available through the Adventure Walks, so to read the whole thing, be sure to check it out from the Kendallville Public Library.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park.
In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park.
Maps for both locations are available on the library’s website at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
The Adventure Walks would not have been possible without the generosity of the library’s donors and partners. The Kendallville Park Department and Rome City Park Department worked enthusiastically with the library in the planning stages of this project, and assisted with much of the labor to install the stands. Alum-Elec Structures donated all the materials and fabrication for the stands, a huge cost savings to the library. Wick-Fab, Kendallville Glass, Kendallville Do-It Center and Kline Builders all donated all or a portion of the materials and labor needed for the project.
The library extends a big thank-you to all of these partnering businesses and organizations.
