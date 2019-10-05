This week we continue talking about things we think are in the Bible and are not. We hear them so often, it just has to be in there! When in reality they are either folktales and/or phrases or just something we all have come to believe.
God says, “This too shall pass.”
When Mike Ditka was fired from his job he said the following in a press conference; “I’ll try to do this with class,” Ditka began. “Scripture tells you that all things shall pass. This, too, shall pass.” That sounds wonderful, right? People write it in cards. People put the saying “this too shall pass” on shirts, bumper stickers, you name it! It is only found in the book 1st Opinions. Which cannot be found in the Bible.
What the Bible does say is this:
2 Corinthians 4:17-18 “For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”
So, things that trip us up and cause us pain are temporary. Everything in this life is. Mike was not wrong in that things do pass...but it is temporary...like his coaching career at the Bears.
God believes...Cleanliness is next to Godliness.
I myself have said this one. Never claiming to believe it came from the Word of God just believing that cleanliness is a good thing. Also, my grandma said this a lot when I was growing up so I am just repeating what I was taught. The quote is actually accredited to the founder of Methodism, John Wesley. He said it in a sermon in 1778. It’s origins have been traced back even farther. Although an excellent saying, it is not in our Bible either.
God works in mysterious ways!
Although we might not know or understand everything now this is also not located in the Bible. We are told in Isaiah 55: 8-9:
Isaiah 55:8-9 “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, and your ways are not My ways.” This is the Lord’s declaration. For as the heaven is higher than the earth, so My ways are higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts.”
So, how do you know what is said and what is not? Well, you read every day. A little here and a little there and before you know it you will be able to spot the real from the false. These sayings sound good at times but do not be mislead. Take time to meet the creator of the universe! Remembering He loves us...He actually told us that in John 3:16.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
That is definitely something to quote and remember.
