Squash and zucchini will be showing up at the farmer’s market in a month or so. Here is a simple salad to enjoy that fresh fare.
Simplest Squash Salad
Ingredients
1 lb. yellow squash or zucchini (or mixture of both, about 4 small)
1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (if available), if needed
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/4 tsp. garlic or onion powder
1 Tbsp. chopped, fresh parsley
OR
1 tsp. dried parsley
1 Tbsp. fat-free Parmesan cheese (grated)
Directions
Slice the squash into extremely thin slices (you can use a vegetable peeler to make ribbons, use a mandolin to make thin slices or julienne with a knife). Set aside in a medium bowl.
In a small bowl, combine oil, lemon juice, pepper, garlic or onion powder, and parsley and whisk thoroughly. Whisk in Parmesan. Add to squash and toss to coat. Let stand 10 minutes and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.