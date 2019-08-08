KENDALLVILLE — The Floral Hall Open Class Exhibition held during the Noble County Community Fair had 85 participants and 229 total entries.
Best of Show winners:
Special Exhibits
- Magnets: Sherry Gaby-Ostermeier
- Clowns: Sherry Gaby-Ostermeier
Fruits and Vegetables
- Cabbage: Christy Liggett
Preserved Foods
- Canned Juice: Doug Desper
Prepared Foods
- Pies: Jack Gaby
Comforters, Afghans, Quilts
- Quilt: Janice Parks
Plants and Flowers
- Cut Flower Bouquet: Christy Liggett
Sewing
- Machine Sewn Skirt: Tabby
Antiques
- Antique Fly Rod: Dennis Parr
Needlework
- Knitted Shawl: Anita Sparkman
Crafts
- Paint By Number: Luella Weade
Art Show
- Ages 8-13: Ella Creigh
- Ages 14-19: Katie Shambaugh
- Ages 20+: Jan Cunningham
The Purdue Extension Office of Noble County thanks the following individuals and agencies for their support of the Floral Hall Open Class Exhibition during the 2019 Noble County Community Fair:
Becky Thompson, Bernie Lawson’s Beauty Salon, Craig & Lorna Jo Atz, Craig Family, Cripe Chiropractic, Fun & Fancy Extension Homemaker Club, Gaby Homestead Farms, Gene Stratton-Porter Memorial Society, Klink Trucking, Lady Bugs Extension Homemaker Club, Noble County Master Gardeners, Noble County Nimble Thimble Quilt Club, Palmer Farms, Phil Tom’s Produce, Rose Vista Farms, Sharon Cripe, The Lakehouse, Thompson Families, Washington Jrs. Extension Homemaker Club and Zinck’s Fabric Outlet.
Thanks also go to the businesses who set up a display in Floral Hall during Fair Week: Noble County Master Gardeners, Noble County Nimble Thimbles, Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site, Noble County Historical Society, Noble County Extension Homemakers, and Purdue Extension-Noble County.
Thanks also to all the volunteers who helped make this year’s Floral Hall Open Class a success and the anonymous individuals who donated to the restoration of Floral Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.