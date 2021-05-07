FORT WAYNE — Purdue University Fort Wayne has chosen its sixth class of Top 50 and Exemplar students. These individuals not only excel academically, but go above and beyond in their communities.
Since 2016, Purdue University Wayne has taken great pride in recognizing its best and brightest students for accomplishments on and off campus. Called simply the Top 50, these students not only have high GPAs, they also excel in university activities, events and organizations – and through community engagement both here in Fort Wayne and in their hometowns.
Students must meet specific qualifications and apply to be considered in the selection process. The final recipients are selected by the Top 50 Committee.
Locally, Nathaneal Gard, a music industry major from Fremont, was named to the Top 50.
Jennifer Marquis, a human services major from Kendallville is also in the Top 50.
Each year, the college and school deans, department chairs, and/or faculty select students to be Exemplars. These students must have completed an undergraduate degree in December, May, or the summer of the current academic year, graduated with or be tentatively qualified to graduate with distinction, demonstrated excellence in their areas of study and have a record of community outreach in their field.
Joshua Smith, a theatre major from Kendallville has been named an Exemplar.
For more information on the Top 50 and Exemplars, contact the office of Student Life and Leadership at 260-481-6609 or studentlife@pfw.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.