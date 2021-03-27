1 Peter 4:7 The end of all things is near. Therefore be clear-minded and self-controlled so that you can pray.
No one is promised tomorrow. Yet, we all live as if we are. Jesus knew when His time was coming. Some of us might know approximates based on things a physician has told us, but none of us knows the day or time. Again, we live as if we will be forever young.
So, if we lived as if tomorrow was not promised to us all, what would we change?
At my churches, we have been focusing on Jesus for Lent. When we look at his last moments before the crucifixion, we can learn many things.
Enjoy a good meal. Jesus had the last supper with those that he loved. He sat and talked with those he loved. I have noticed that I am so focused on the pieces of the event, like a holiday meal, that I do not enjoy the family. I am not changing that. For Sabbath, the Jewish culture prepares things ahead of time and does nothing during the Sabbath. Let’s prepare for the event and enjoy the moments as we see in the Bible.
This year my family and I are making our moments more about each other. New Year’s Eve was the best with simple foods, conversations and games. Same thing for birthdays. Less about preparation and more about the people. Jesus honored the day’s traditions and had the meal be memorable, but it was more about the togetherness.
This particular passage is all about preparing for the end. If you read chapter 4, one of the things it reminds us we also need to be doing is praying. Again, when we focus on Jesus, we see that He spent significant time in prayer before his persecution. We must give ourselves to earnest prayer. As we know the weight of eternity rushing towards us, we dare not take the need for prayer lightly.
Above, all we see Jesus’ love in his final moments. He washed the feet of those he loved the most. He wanted them to realize that love is being willing to give in all ways. A job always reserved for servants was not too lowly for Him to show love.
Last year many of us were separated from family for Easter. Here is our chance to sit and love one another in person. At times we put our jobs or other things in the place of our families. If a pandemic has reminded us of anything, it should be to live as if tomorrow is not promised. Jesus set the standard for that, and we need to follow. Eat, pray and love are the excellent standard He has set for us.
This is not just a Lent or Easter thing; it is a daily standard for life. Won’t you join me?
