One of the more unique trends for beer in 2021 is the end of productions, temporary or permanent, of legacy beers. There is a life cycle for all beer brands, but with limited capacity, increasing demand of not traditional beer styles (i.e.: Hard Seltzers) and supply chain problems with lack of bottles, lack of cans, lack of truck drivers, old faithful beer brands are quickly disappearing.
Molson Coors Beverage Company has announced the “hibernation” for the brands Hamm’s and Milwaukee’s Best. Both brands compete in the “below-premium” market that is quite crowded with brands like Keystone, Miller High Life, Genesee, Busch, Natural Light and Rolling Rock.
Hamm’s was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1865 by Theodore Hamm. Although the beer is generally associated with the state of Minnesota, at one point, Hamm’s owned breweries in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Houston and San Francisco. By the 1950s, Hamm’s had a national footprint and was widely known for their radio and television advertising, featuring a cartoon bear and the commercial jingle “From the Land of Sky Blue Waters.” In 1965, the Hamm’s brewery was acquired by Heublein, starting a cascade of ownership changes between parent companies like Olympia, Pabst, Stroh’s, Miller Brewing to today’s owner Molson Coors.
Milwaukee’s Best has surprisingly deep roots in the Milwaukee brewing tradition. In the 1850s, New York brewmaster George Schweickhart started a brewery near the Menomonee River of what would become the A. Gettleman Brewing Company. Gettleman brewing used a lot of different names to promote their beer, with brands like Rathskeller Brew, Five o’clock Club, Stein Brew and $1,000 Natural Process.
In 1895, Gettleman released a new beer, “Gettleman’s Milwaukee’s Best Beer,” an unwieldly long title that was shortened by Miller Brewing when they bought the brewery in 1961. The Milwaukee’s Best brand only had a tiny production in the Milwaukee area from the 1960s until April 1984. Miller relaunched the brand on a national scale with the slogan, “Old time quality, old time price.”
Not quite deceased, Anheuser-Busch/InBev has reduced the production of Michelob Beer to the endangered beer list. As of now, Michelob Beer is listed as available from our local Anheuser-Busch distributor, only in 12-pack bottles. Michelob Light is no longer an available beer. Yet, the Michelob brand has probably never had higher success, with the Michelob Ultra label being a leader in the “active lifestyle” segment breweries and marketers so seem to crave.
Michelob was introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1896. It is named for a bohemian town near Saaz (now known as Zatec, Czech Republic). From the beginning, the beer was designed to be a high-end beer, as a “draught beer for connoisseurs.” Michelob was first mass produced and shipped nationally in 1961. The unique teardrop shaped bottle and gold foil cap made Michelob one of the most recognizable beers from the 1960s through the 1980s. In 2002, the brand started being produced in a traditional beer bottle and the brand has been on a steady decline in popularity ever since.
