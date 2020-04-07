KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library remains closed, and further discussion on that closure due to the novel coronavirus has been tabled until the Board of Trustees regular meeting on Tuesday, April 14.
The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have been closed since March 20 and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.
The Board was expected to discuss the closure on April 3, but instead pushed the discussion to April 14 since the spread of the virus still seems to be worsening.
Due to the extended closure:
All meetings scheduled to be held at the library through April 18 are being canceled.
All library events are being canceled through the end of April.
Items currently checked out are not due until at least April 20, and that date will be extended depending on the decisions of the board.
The book drop will continue to be emptied daily, so patrons can place appropriate items in the book drop or select to keep them at home until the library reopens.
As a reminder, some library services are still available during the closure:
Wifi reaches out well into the library’s parking lot, so you are welcome to come to the parking lot, sit in your car and access the wifi. There is no password or network key needed.
OverDrive offers eBooks and eAudiobooks for all ages. All you need is your library card number and a smartphone/computer to access it from the website at www.kendallvillelibrary.org, or the OverDrive or Libby apps.
TumbleBooks, or online storybooks for children are available on the website at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
eSebco offers non-fiction children’s books. You can log in for free using KPL and the password books.
Creativebug lets you get creative at home, often with items you already have on hand. Using your library card number, log into Creativebug from the website at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Watch hundreds of brief how-to classes on a variety of maker projects.
KPL Connect offers quite a few tutorial videos, on everything from using your Evergreen Indiana account to getting started on Facebook and using the OverDrive apps. KPL Connect is available online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Book drops will still be open while the library is closed. Please don’t put special items like mobile hotspots in the book drop.
Also, don’t leave large items outside of the book drop. KPL asks that you hang onto those items until the library opens once again.
All materials returned in the book drop will be quarantined for four days before being checked in, cleaned and reshelved.
KPL will give temporary library cards to patrons who don’t currently have one, but would like to access OverDrive.
To initiate the process, complete the application online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
On the right side of the screen (scrolling down may be required), you’ll see an icon reading, “Want to Apply for a Library Card? Start Here!”
Once the information is completed, and if you are eligible, KPL will contact you with a library card number.
Once the library reopens, please bring your photo ID to the library so that KPL can verify your information and activate the card for the full two years.
Those whose library cards are set to expire are asked to contact KPL at info@kendallvillelibrary.org, so it can extend your renewal date until the library reopens.
Though staff will not be available by phone, the library will be available online to assist any of its patrons.
For general questions or comments, email info@kendallvillelibrary.org.
To reach Youth Services, contact manager Beth Munk at bmunk@kendallvillelibrary.org.
The Adult Services Department is available by emailing manager Leah Dresser at ldresser@kendallvillelibrary.org.
