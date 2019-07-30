KENDALLVILLE — The Gustin family is seeking relatives for its 100th family reunion in Kendallville in late summer.
The family will be hosting its reunion at the Pownell Pavillion, east side of Bixler Lake in Kendallville, on Aug. 18. The reunion starts at noon. Please bring a dish to share, table service and a white elephant gift.
Meat is not provided.
Bring any pictures of the family to share with everyone.
