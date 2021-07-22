FORT WAYNE — As the saying goes the show must go on, and theater is once again at First Presbyterian Church! Announcing the 2021 UnSeason, because, well, it’s “un”.
It’s unique, it’s untimely, it’s unapologetic, and it’s unequivocal that theater at First Pres is back!
The UnSeason line-up is “God’s Favorite” by Neil Simon, the award-winning “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe, “Bad Seed” by Maxwell Anderson, from William March’s novel, and “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney.
The 2021 UnSeason is a product of these uncertain times post-Covid, from parking lot performances to a complete artistic shutdown. Instead of glossing over those changes, we decided to redream what theater after (and yet, during) COVID might look like.
“After the last 18 months, Fort Wayne deserves a chance to escape reality in a fun, safe, and thought-provoking medium” says Rev. Carrie Winebrenner, Resident Pastor. “So, thinking outside our own boxes, we have slated shows that allow for that on their own; they give us a chance to laugh instead of cry, to gain insider access to a high school soccer team, to ponder the dichotomy of nature vs. nurture, and to remember that love is love is love, whether the receiver is human or canine. Our productions are different, but so is theater after a pandemic…hence our “Un-season” is our new reality”.
Ticket prices have been reduced from previous years and are $16 for adults, $8 for kids and students with ID, and $50 for a 4-ticket flex pass. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at firstpresfortwayne.org/theater, along with more details about the UnSeason line-up, audition info for upcoming shows, and all the wonderfully storied history at First Pres Theater.
Tickets can be purchased at the theater box office the day of show only.
For more information please email or call Tony Belton, Director of Community Engagement, at tbelton@firstpresfortwaye.org or 426-7421 ext 113 (office), or 267-4888 (cell).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.