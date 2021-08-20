ANGOLA — Due to an injury to the artist, the Tanya Tucker concert scheduled for Sep. 3 at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts has been postponed until 2022.
Tucker fractured a hip in July and was admitted to the hospital for emergency hip replacement surgery. She has had to cancel concert appearances as she continues physical therapy.
The new date will be announced as soon as it is finalized. Tickets for the Sep. 3 concert will be honored for the new date.
Those who desire refunds can email trinetickets@trine.edu.
