ORLANDO, Fla. — A Hudson girl placed in several categories in the ARTS Showcase held in late June-early July at the Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida.
Maisyn Strawn, 5, the daughter of Jenni and Chad Strawn of Hudson, received a talented child medallion, place third in creative runway modeling and was a finalist in swimsuit modeling
Maisyn Strawn has been attending classes at Charmaine in Fort Wayne since last fall.
The ARTS Showcase is a family-oriented event, offering substantial exposure to top industry professionals and agents from Hollywood, Atlanta, New York City, Miami, Chicago and many more cities.
The ARTS also offered meet-and-greet sessions with agents, castings and industry professionals.
