ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and the Angola City Police Department are offering realistic, physical self defense training for women of any age and their daughters age 12 and older.
R.A.D. Systems stands for Rape Aggression Defense.
R.A.D. was established in 1989, and is an international network of certified instructors that believe self-defense should be easy to learn, easy to retain and relatively easy to use if physically confronted.
Each R.A.D. course includes one night of lecture, two nights of practicing techniques and the last night is a simulation. R.A.D. Systems is the country’s largest and fastest growing self-defense program for women, children and seniors. R.A.D. Systems offers no nonsense, practical techniques of defense.
R.A.D. is not a martial arts program. 90% of self-defense is awareness and this program teaches risk awareness, prevention, reduction and avoidance while progressing on to the basics of hands on defense training.
The program will be held June 15, 16 and 17 from 6-9 p.m. at Hamilton High School.
The program is free of charge. A $20 deposit will be collected at the time of registration, and returned to all participants that complete all three nights of the program. This program will be a basic program. Returning students are encouraged to attend the second and third nights of the program.
Steuben County R.A.D. would like to thank all of the community’s foundations, and corporate sponsors that have supported the R.A.D. program for women.
To register contact First Sgt. Brad Kline at Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 668-1000 ext. 5260 or Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor at Angola Police Department at 665-2121.
