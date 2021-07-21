ANGOLA — Celebrate the end of another summer reading program with the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County on Saturday with a number of festivities taking place at the library.
The Sweetnet Quintet from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will play a number of tunes, including “The Pink Panther Theme” in honor of the Tails with Tales summer reading program from 5-7 p.m.
Food will be for sale from the Fork and Fiddle Food Truck, served curbside, from 4-7 p.m.
The event will all take place outside in the parking lot, so people are invited to bring their lawn chairs. In case of rain, the event festivities will be held in the main level of the library instead.
For more information about library happenings, visit cplsc.org or follow the library on Facebook by searching, “Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.