Fright Night Party at Orland Legion
ORLAND — The Orland American Legion Riders Post 423 is hosting a Fright Night Party and Dance, open to the public, Saturday from 6-11 p.m.
A $10 cover charge includes dinner, snacks, music and prizes for scariest and most original costumes.
The legion is located at 6125 N. S.R. 327, Orland.
Department holding craft and vendor show
PLEASANT LAKE — Shop at the Steuben Township Fire Department, Main Street, Pleasant Lake, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the third annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show.
Proceeds from table rentals and concessions sold will go toward the generator fund for the fire department.
