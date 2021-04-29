FORT WAYNE — Science Central’s next virtual Afternoon Science program will give participants the opportunity to explore the topic of renewable energy.
Afternoon Science is a monthly program that gives students learning from home the chance to conduct a hands-on experiment with a take-home activity kit, plus view a demonstration related to the experiment.
The May program is set for Wednesday, May 12. Participants will learn about renewable energy and the process of trapping energy by examining wind, leaves, and potatoes.
Lab times, where participants can conduct their experiments with a Science Central educator in virtual attendance, will be held at the following times:
• 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., ages 5-8
• 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., ages 9-12
• 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., ages 13-16
The demonstration time, which is for all ages, will be from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The cost to participate in the program is $10.
To register, visit Science Central’s website. The registration deadline is Wednesday, May 5, at 10 a.m. Activity kits will be available for pickup at Science Central starting Friday, May 7.
