Hubie Ashcraft Band playing Friday
ANGOLA — The Hubie Ashcraft Band will be live Friday on the Roman Beer Stage at Commons Park from 7-9 p.m.
Concessions from Shigs in Pit and drinks from Mad Anthony’s will begin at 6 p.m.
People are encouraged to bring chairs, appetites and dance moves to enjoy the event.
