FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Ballet, Indiana’s oldest professional ballet company, has announced the lineup for its 2021 fall season: “Diversions 2,” “Giselle” and “The Nutcracker.”
Subscriptions are currently on sale, and single tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sep. 8.
Fall season subscriptions are priced at $115 for all three productions, and single tickets prices will begin at $35. Subscriptions and tickets are available through the ArtsTix Community Box Office by visiting artstix.org or by calling 422-4226.
Details for each performance can be found online at fortwayneballet.org/performances/2021fallseason/.
This season champions the themes that bring people together to celebrate the beauty and resiliency of the arts. Whether you prefer the traditional, the new, or the unexpected, there’s something for everyone.
The fall season will open with “Diversions 2” from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab with performances at 7 p.m. This production is a fun mix of stand-alone pieces for all ages, encompassing both classical and contemporary works.
“Giselle” will take the stage Oct. 22-23 at the Arts United Center. It tells the haunting story of unrequited love between social classes and revenge from beyond the grave. Experience this romantic tragedy that continues to inspire audiences worldwide and will surely leave you with a case of “the willies.”
In December, the magic returns to the Arts United Center as Fort Wayne’s original, holiday classic, Fort Wayne Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” comes to life. The show will run from Dec. 3-12 with evening and matinee performances available. This family favorite is sure to ignite wonder and holiday joy!
The Fort Wayne Ballet is also excited to celebrate its 65th Season on March 11, 2022, with the Sapphire Soiree and Celebration Series. Stay tuned for more information on this spectacular evening and more.
The Fort Wayne Ballet remains committed to undertaking any and all measures to keep our artists, staff and audience safe. As we move toward our season’s open, we will be under advisement of the most up-to-date guidelines.
Audience members are encouraged to buy subscriptions to guarantee seating. Subscription holders enjoy a range of special perks and benefits including:
First access to best seating options in the theater at the best prices!
• the flexibility of free ticket exchanges;
• exemption from all ticket processing or handling fees;
• discounts on additional tickets;
• and invitation to special events and performances.
Fall Performance Dates and Times
“Diversions 21”
• Sep. 30, 7 p.m.
• Oct. 1, 7 p.m.
• Oct. 2, 7 p.m.
“Giselle”
• Oct. 22, 7 p.m.
• Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
“The Nutcracker”
• Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.
• Dec. 4, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
• Dec. 5, 2 p.m.
• Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.
• Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.
• Dec. 11, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
• Dec. 12, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne Ballet is a nationally recognized and critically acclaimed professional ballet and dance academy that originated in 1956 through the empowerment of community vision. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Ballet’s mission is to “feed the spirit and spark the imagination through the highest caliber professional and academy performances, dance training and community engagement.” Fort Wayne Ballet is a funded member of Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and is funded in part by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.
