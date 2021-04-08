ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Aging Heritage Club will play host to a new grief support group, meeting every other Tuesday at 10 a.m., beginning Tuesday.
Certified grief counselor Jonathan Jeran, a registered nurse with Heartland Home Care and Hospice will be leading the group.
Losing a spouse, a parent, a child often leaves a person feeling alone and isolated, said Council on Aging Executive Director Denise Kreais in a media release. There is suddenly a piece of them that is missing. Well-meaning friends and family try to understand and encourage the person struggling with this new reality of life without the loved one.
Comments like “They are in a far better place;” “They are no longer suffering;” “You wouldn’t want them back the way they were;” and “God needed them” may be true, they aren’t helpful and often leave the individual feeling more alone and isolated. Those feelings need to be released and shared but that becomes difficult when no one seems to be comfortable with hearing the sadness and grief and wants to try and “fix” it.
The COVID-19 pandemic has even furthered the intensity of emotions. Where once a spouse or family member could visit their loved one every day and monitor their needs and emotional state, all of the sudden they were unable to visit or could only try talking through a window or on the phone. This was a poor substitute to be able to hold a hand, give them a kiss and hug them goodbye. Then when the loved one died there was a feeling of having that final goodbye somehow stolen from them. Families were even more isolated in their grief by not being able to honor their loved one properly at a funeral service with friends and family. Part of grief is coming together and carrying each other’s pain and hurt, sharing memories, hugs and crying together.
There are no easy answers to how one can process all they are feeling or the loneliness and isolation they feel. A Grief Support Group is one way for an individual to express their grief with others who are on the same journey, to feel heard and to find a place where they can feel more normal in their grief. The journey of grief can last two to three years and some people often share that the second year is harder than the first.
“Wherever you are in your journey with grief, you are welcome to join the group,” said Kreais.
A Grief Support Group is designed to let you listen, ask questions and share as one feels comfortable. There is no pressure, but know it is a place you will be welcomed and understood.
