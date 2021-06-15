Kids get free ice cream this weekend
FREMONT — Berry Global, 701 E. Depot St., Fremont, is sponsoring free ice cream June 18-20 at DJ’s Tempting Treats and BBQ, Fremont, for children ages 12 and under.
The ice cream is being paid for by the company, so families just have to visit the stand and order. They will take care of the rest.
DJ’s is located at 114 E. Toledo St., Fremont and is open 11 a.m. to 9 pm. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Pleasant Lake fire department selling chicken halves
PLEASANT LAKE — The Pleasant Lake Fire Department will be selling chicken halves on June 26 from 10 a.m. until they sell out.
The chicken will be $7 per half and will be served carry-out style only.
Money raised during the sale will go to fund the fireworks for Pleasant Lake Days, which is slated for Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.