Hamilton Summerfest changes menu

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Lions Club’s pancake breakfast at the Hamilton Summerfest on Aug. 28 has been changed to breakfast sandwich only.

Due to COVID, food will be available to go, but sitting will not be available.

All proceeds will go to Hamilton Boomerang Backpack, which helps fight hunger.

