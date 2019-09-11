BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Nominations are now being accepted for the Mighty Oak Award.
The award, started in 1999, is to recognize those that have given outstanding service to the growth and development of Prairie Heights schools.
The award is based on an individual’s contributions to the school community, their character and their longevity in the Prairie Heights community.
A maximum of five recipients will be recognized on Oct. 13 at the annual Prairie Heights Heritage Festival at the School Farm.
Previous award recipients are displayed at the Reflection Retreat located just east of the baseball field.
Applications are available at the Prairie Heights agriculture building, corporation office or online, ph.k12.in.us under the tab labeled “School News.”
Applications should be completed by Sept. 27 and can be turned in to Ron Noll or Ben Leu at the school agriculture department or mailed to 245 S. C.R. 1150E LaGrange, IN 46761.
For questions, contact Noll or Leu by calling 351-3214 ext. 4770 or ext. 6111 or by email, rnoll@ph.k12.in.us and bleu@ph.k12.in.us.
