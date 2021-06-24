Try Goat Yoga on Friday
FORT WAYNE — This Friday’s forecast is bendy with a chance of goats, as First Presbyterian Church, along with Baptiste Power Yoga Fort Wayne and Farm Yoga are bringing baby goats to downtown Fort Wayne.
Come on Friday at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in the Courtyard — off Wayne Street directly across from the downtown library plaza — for yoga with a twist (pun intended).
It’s part yoga and part animal assisted therapy. Goat yoga is open to anyone and donations are encouraged. Participants should bring a water bottle, towel and yoga mat. In the event of a rain-out, the rain date is July 9, at 6 p.m.
For more information please email or call Tony Belton, Director of Community Engagement, at tbelton@firstpresfortwaye.org or 426-7421 ext 113 (office), or 267-4888 (cell).
