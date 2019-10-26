Weather forces changes to Pokagon Halloween events Saturday
ANGOLA — Forecasted rain has altered locations for a few Halloween happenings today at Pokagon State Park.
The pumpkin decorating contest from 1-2:30 p.m. will now be in the C.C.C. Shelter.
The 3 p.m. Happy OWL-Oween will be in the Lake James Ballroom at the Potowatomi Inn.
The Smokey Bear meet and greet will take place at the C.C.C. Shelter from 1:30-2 p.m. during the pumpkin decorating. He will then be at the inn from 2:15-3 p.m. prior to the owl program.
Smokey Bear will not be in campground three during trick or treat, which will otherwise take place as scheduled from 5-6:30 p.m.
All other events, which can be found online at www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/2973.htm, will take place as scheduled.
RE/MAX Blood Drive happening Wednesday
ANGOLA — The 15th annual RE/MAX Blood Drive will take place from 12-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Angola office, 100 Growth Parkway.
There will be complimentary food, drinks and prizes for all that participate in the Halloween-themed event. The agents will be participating in a costume contest.
People are encouraged to make an appointment, though walk-ins will be accepted. Call 665-2414 ext. 222 to schedule an appointment.
There will be three donation buses to help shorten wait times for those donating blood.
North Scott Church holding chili supper
ANGOLA — A chili supper will be served from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the North Scott Christian Church, Angola.
The church is located at the corner of 150 North and 550 East.
A free will offering will be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.