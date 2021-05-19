FREMONT — Many people that receive food from the food pantry don’t know how to prepare and serve it to make a meal.
That’s why starting today at 6:30 p.m., and for the four weeks following, 10 people each week can receive a crock pot and a quick cooking lesson along with food from the Fremont Youth and Community Outreach Food Pantry and Fremont United Methodist Church.
Tracey Zimmerman pastor at Fremont United Methodist Church also sits on the board for the FYCO Food Pantry. She said it has long been a dream of hers to teach people how to cook using the food they’re given. In her past work with Angola United Methodist Church and the food pantry, she realized that many people simply don’t know how to cook or know what to use their food pantry items for.
“I cast a vision of this since we often give people food they may not have ideas for,” Zimmerman said. “In speaking with Melissa Higbee from the FYCO Food Pantry, I told her my crock pot dream.”
Higbee is the executive director for FYCO and she wrote a grant to make the crock pot dream a reality, Zimmerman said.
“I had wanted to start a program to teach families how to cook,” she said.
A total of 50 crock pots were received, all brand new.
The first meal demonstrated and supplies given for will be a chicken and stuffing dish, all prepared in the crock pot.
“The food pantry will give out the food, and I will show people how to make a meal with it,” Zimmermand said.
Zimmerman said for the demonstration and lesson, only her own crock pot will be used that way recipients don’t have to unbox their new ones.
“The plan is to send people home with the supplies for their meals,” she said. “But first, they can taste-test what’s been made out of mine.”
There are no qualifiers for who can receive a crock pot and a box of food, other than it is first come first served each Wednesday, with space limited to 10 people per week.
“Every week will be different,” said Zimmerman. “We hope this gives people a creative way to use what they get at the food pantry.”
The giveaways and cooking lessons each week will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Fremont United Methodist Church, 105 N. Tolford St., Fremont. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Ann Chambers at the church office, 495-2305.
