The sun is gorgeous today. It makes many feel better about the day. We live in our own little worlds most of the time. We assume everyone is having a good day if we are having a good day. Many might be, yet, are we seeing those who are struggling? I ponder this on a beautiful sunny spring day as I will help a family lay a loved one to rest.
Will they notice the sun? Will they care? Will they feel the warmth on their cheeks as we stand and say final goodbyes? How do we stand with those that are hurting?
How do we help them?
Remember to send words days, weeks, years after the loss. The sun may be shining, and we may have forgotten, but they have not. They have learned to live in a new reality. They have not forgotten. Knowing someone stands in the gap and remembers is a comfort.
Pray this passage for them, asking God to comfort them in any way that He can. Scripture tells us in Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
Do not assume that a good day for you is a good day for another. Be sensitive to those around you. How many times do we ask questions like, “How are you?” Yet, we do not want to stick around for the answer. Take the time to listen. One of the things I like to ask people is, “What do you miss the most?” I have learned some incredible things about some awesome folks that I didn’t have the privilege of knowing about them here on earth.
There are valley moments. We are told that in scripture, and we all have lived that out in some form or another. The things that bring me comfort are moments of reflecting on the promises of God that have withstood generation upon generation. Look to the Psalms for comfort. Psalm 121 is comforting to me.
I lift up my eyes to the mountains—
where does my help come from?
My help comes from the Lord,
the Maker of heaven and earth.
He will not let your foot slip—
he who watches over you will not slumber;
indeed, he who watches over Israel
will neither slumber nor sleep.
The Lord watches over you—
the Lord is your shade at your right hand;
the sun will not harm you by day,
nor the moon by night.
The Lord will keep you from all harm—
he will watch over your life;
the Lord will watch over your coming and going
both now and forevermore.
He is our help in times of sorrow and trouble. We can help by just being present. Sit with a friend who has had a loss with a cup of tea or coffee and listen. Do not be afraid of silence; maybe they just need you to sit. Remember, days that are sunny for you may still be dim and cloudy for them. Do not be afraid to call or text or send a card remembering them often. The sun will shine on those in joy and sorrow alike; it is our responsibility to lift up those in grief when we can. Pray for someone in distress today, or send a word of encouragement.
