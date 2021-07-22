Republican Women’s Club holding organizational meeting
ANGOLA — Interested women are invited to the Republican Women’s Club’s organizational meeting on July 27 at The Heritage Club of Steuben County, 1905 Wohlert Street, Angola.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 316-9437.
