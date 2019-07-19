I touched the moon.
There is a rock from the moon at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. The display is designed for visitors to touch the moon.
The moon touched me. I went to the place that the Shawnee Nation called white garment or cloth. I lifted off to Wapakoneta, Ohio, hometown of Neil Armstrong, the first human to set foot on the moon.
I navigated there by spotting the dome of the Auglaize County Courthouse and guided my craft until the rotunda got bigger. Then I touched down. The Subaru has landed.
601 W. Benton St. was a Sea of Tranquility. The tourists would be coming later over the next 10 days for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to see Neil Armstrong’s boyhood home. On this July morning the only sounds that I heard were the fluttering of red, white and blue bunting, the American flag and the only state flag that is a pennant. His home was a tidy two-story gray clapboard with white trim and a front porch from a time when families sat outside and looked at the glow of the stars and the moon instead of a screen.
I continued five blocks and parked in front of the Motif Interior Design shop where a woman was unfolding a sign on the sidewalk that read "Take one giant leap for your home’s look."
I saw Blume High School where Neil graduated in 1947. The school was preserved and has been repurposed as apartments. I saw where his family attended Sunday services at Saint Paul United Church of Christ. This is where Neil was awarded his Eagle Scout honor.
Wapakoneta had a wealth of architectural gems besides the courthouse and Armstrong’s home, high school and church. Still in use is the 1885 fire station, one of the oldest in the country. Also in use is the WAPA. The WAPA is a 1903 movie theater with a magnificent neon marquee added in 1930. What movie was showing? I swear it was "Rocketman."
A banner stretched high across a street. Celebrate the exact moment Neil Armstrong took his first steps. 10:57 p.m. The Auglaize Antiques featured a collection of space memorabilia with several sets of Apollo drinking glasses. I grew up drinking my OJ and milk from these glasses. There was a time when gasoline stations had promotions that were both free and reusable. Now they charge you for water in a plastic bottle.
The town didn’t have Floyd’s Barbershop, but it did have Lloyd’s Barbershop. Storefront windows had displays of photographs from Armstrong’s homecoming on Sept. 6, 1969. 60,000 watched the 2-mile-long parade. My favorite photo was of a sign. Los Angeles 2,584 miles arrow pointing west. New York City 861 miles arrow pointing east. Moon 240,000 miles arrow pointing straight up.
An insurance agency had a large cardboard cutout of Flo. She was wearing a space helmet. The fitness center had a poster of Jim Carey from "Dumb and Dumber" with the words "No way. We landed on the moon!"
I returned to the command module and headed to the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. The museum was designed to resemble a space colony or two aircraft and a moon, take your pick. Even the sidewalk to the door was made to look like a runway with blue landing lights. Cars in the parking lot indicated mission specialists from Florida, Texas and Maine.
You know a museum is going to be a great one when it has a first-grade lunch bucket and a machete used during survival training in Panama. It had heat shields, thrusters, capsules, bags, tools, cameras, boots and parachutes. There were keys to the cities of Rio De Janeiro and Toledo, Ohio.
The first walk on the moon was big news and there was a display of front page headlines that had way more editions than I lugged in my canvas bag of Kent Record-Couriers with similar giant font the summer after eighth grade.
There was a rock sample from the lunar surface. It was basalt and was 4 billion years old. This rock was not for touching.
Armstrong’s suit from his two hours and 31 minutes on the moon is not there, but his backup suit is there, all 190 pounds of it, or 32 pounds if it was on the moon.
Besides physical artifacts, the museum provided facts.
In 1962 NASA allowed civilians to apply. Armstrong was the second civilian to be chosen. He had once been a Navy pilot in Korea.
The three astronauts, Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins were not singled out for any special reason for the moon landing. It was their turn in the rotation.
Although the command module was constantly tracked by mission control all three of the astronauts committed to memory a 300-mile path of the lunar surface.
The astronauts had sextants and star charts to aid their navigation.
The lunar module had five different alarms sound before landing and less than 40 seconds of fuel remaining.
A man that wears both a belt and suspenders has a backup plan. The ascent thrusters to depart the moon was the only part of the mission that did not have a backup plan. It was not like they could call a tow truck for a jump start.
The three Apollo 11 astronauts had scant leisure time. But they did the same thing I did on cramped long distance voyages. They listened to their favorite music on a cassette tape player and looked out the window. I hope that they had better luck taking turns with the window seat than I did with two parents and six siblings in a Ford station wagon. I was the middle kid in the middle seat in the back over the hump of the driveshaft. If I was lucky I got the left rear window spattered with my Dad’s Mail Pouch Chewing Tobacco spit.
I passed through the museum store. Restrooms were labeled Venus and Mars.
I went outside. There were two Airstream trailers. One was full sized, and one had the back end with a modified rear window for the perfect photo op. The astronauts were quarantined for 21 days. I didn’t have that much time to pose for a picture.
I did take a quick walk around the F5D Skylancer, one of only two remaining of this aircraft left on our planet. The swordfish nosecone pointed directly at the Waffle House.
When the command module returned to Earth after an eight-day mission; speed was reduced by heat shields, thrusters, and finally parachutes. It travelled at 24,000 miles per hour down to a 22-mph splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
My speed home was somewhere between those two speeds. I splashed down in the backyard pool.
