KENDALLVILLE — For those who are interested in writing but don’t know where to start with a novel, the Kendallville Public Library has two words for you. Flash Fiction. The library is hosting a Flash Fiction Writing Workshop on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
Flash Fiction, also known as microfiction, sudden fiction or short-short, usually runs between 1,000 and 1,500 words. The difference between Flash Fiction and a Short Story is that a short story must encompass all the elements of a full length book, including introduction of characters. In Flash Fiction, the characters are already developed and it feels to the reader as if they are jumping into a story already in progress.
At the Aug. 1 event, participants will learn more about Flash Fiction plot structure, read some examples of this genre and try out writing for themselves. This free event is open to adults age 18 and older. Registration is required and begins today. Sign up by calling 343-2010 or register through the library’s online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
