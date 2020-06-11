Trine students on dean’s list
ANGOLA — Students from Trine University’s TrineOnline were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 term.
To earn dean’s list honors, TrineOnline students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Area students named to the dean’s list include the following:
• Hailey Fisher of Auburn, majoring in Psychology.
• Kyleigh Kuster of Angola, majoring in Criminal Justice.
• Matthew Wignall of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology.
