JACKSON, Mich. — Season tickets for Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s 73rd season now available for purchase.
The symphony will be performing through the fall and into spring. They will be performing their Signature Series, Music on Tap and many other special events. The Signature Series will include The Maestro Returns on Oct. 1, Fire and Ice on Nov. 12, the Ballet Français on Feb. 10-13, Pictures at an Exhibition on March 25 and Epic Mahler on April 22.
“We couldn’t be more excited to release the schedule for the JSO’s 73rd season,” JSO Director of Business and Operations Steve Trosin said. “Through the Signature Series, Music on Tap and our schedule of special events, we truly believe we have something to offer to Jackson community members with diverse tastes in music styles and genres.”
All Music on Tap performances will be at Weatherwax Hall at 8 p.m. Performances include Indie Folk, featuring Brian Dunne on Oct. 22, Lush & Ethereal, featuring Gracie and Rachel on Nov. 19, Bluegrass-ish, featuring Joseph Huber on Jan. 21, 2023, Jazz Night, featuring Ben Rosenblum on Feb. 25, 2023, Irish Festival, featuring The Founding on March 18, 2023 and Atmospheric Indie, featuring Frances Luke Accord on May 6, 2023
Tickets are available online at jacksonsymphony.org, by phone at (517) 782-3221 or visit the Jackson Symphony box office at 215 W. Michigan Ave, Jackson MI 49201. Season ticket holders will receive 20% off individual tickets and 35% off any ticket bought at the door. For those who are new to the symphony, first time buyers will receive season tickets at 50% off.
The Pictures at an Exhibition show will feature a piece inspired by the work of Jackson-born artist Philip Campbell Curtis. This performance will be the Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s first collaboration with Evan Struck, a local speed painter who will bring a piece of art to life on stage during the performance.
“When we returned to the stage last season, we felt the overwhelming support and enjoyment from the Jackson community,” JSO Music Director Matthew Aubin said. “This past year has reinforced our desire to engage, collaborate and bring our community together through our shared love of quality live music. So, in each performance in the upcoming season, we will celebrate an individual, organization, collaborator or friend who is an important part of our community.”
One of the special events that the symphony will be performing is in the Summer Pops concert. This concert will be focusing on Heroes and Heroines will honor both fictional and real heroes and heroines in a free show at Horace Blackman Park in downtown Jackson.
Other Special Events include the Halloween Children’s Concert on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Michigan Theatre, The Nutcracker on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 10 and 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Potter Center and lastly The Music of Harry Potter on May 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Michigan Theatre.
Season tickets will be delivered to the current season ticket holders or they can be picked up at the box office. Any individual tickets will be available for purchase on Sept. 1. For more information or questions contact Mary Trosin the Marketing Manager at maryt@jacksonsymphony.org.
