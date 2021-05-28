Independent breweries are helping the community through beer. Both big and small breweries are creating beers to help in their back yard and beyond. Here’s a couple of charitable beers currently on the market.
Sierra Nevada Brewing is well known for their charity work in the past. The Chico, California based brewery launched a new West Coast IPA in August 2020 named Dankful IPA. This seven hop blend is 7.4% A.B.V. and 55 IBU, with big, hop resin aromas and mouthfeel.
At the launch, Sierra Nevada pledged to donate at least $1 million to various nonprofit organizations in 2021 and kicked the giving off with a $250,000 donation to World Central Kitchen for its national #ChefsForAmerica program. In the spring of 2021, 10 more nonprofits were named from coast-to-coast assisting organizations feeding school children, front line workers and the homeless.
“Our goal is to support communities in our backyard and beyond, with a focus on urgent needs for many people right now,” Sierra Nevada Vice President Sierra Grossman explained. “Dankful allows us to focus on what we do best; supporting the causes we believe in and brewing great beer.”
Bell’s Brewing of Comstock Park, Michigan has announced a new program for the summer of 2021, releasing four different 5-liter Mini Kegs. The beers are Bell’s Oberon American Wheat Ale, Lager of the Lakes, Third Coast Beer (Pale Ale) and Tessie’s Golden Ale.
Bell’s Oberon is supporting The North Country Trail Association, who’s mission is to develop, promote, create and maintain a northern hiking trail. This project is designed to build the longest hiking trail in the United States, stretching 4,700 miles from North Dakota to Vermont. More information is available at northcountrytrail.org.
Bell’s Lager of the Lakes is in partnership with the Alliance for the Great Lakes. This organization promotes and supports clean water initiatives in the Great Lakes basin. Future events and more information are available at Greatlakes.org.
Bell’s Third Coast Beer had been a retired beer from Bell’s lineup for the past couple of years. This year’s return brings the dry-hopped American Pale Ale back to support the Seul Choix Point Lighthouse on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Lake Michigan shoreline. This is one of the 250 historic lighthouses along the Great Lakes that draws tourists from all over the world.
Tessie’s Golden Ale is a new beer named for owner Larry Bell’s Yellow Labrador. This 5% A.B.V. beer is a hybrid of an American Blonde, a Golden Ale and a German Kolsch. Tessie’s is supporting the Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue, who’s all volunteer, non-profit organization helps find permanent homes for unwanted or abandoned Labrador Retrievers. More information is available at mlrr.org.
