FREMONT — It was curbed in 2020, but the Fremont Alumni Committee has brought back the Alumni Banquet for 2021.
The committee plans to honor two classes of graduates as well as two classes of both 50 and 60 year alumni.
The banquet will be held May 29 at 6 p.m. in the Fremont Middle School gymnasium. Masks will be required because it is inside a school facility.
The graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 do not have to purchase a ticket as they are considered guests of the event.
Graduates from the classes of 1970 and 1971 will be honored as the 50 year classes and the classes of 1960 and 1961 as the 60 year graduating classes.
Graduation for the class of 2021 will be held on May 30. The banquet is traditionally the evening before commencement.
Tickets are $12 each and will be on sale beginning Monday at Fremont Village Foods and Patchwork and Sparkle Ceramics.
Anyone with questions can reach out to Claudia, 316-6456 or Jo, 316-3223.
