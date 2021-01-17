With gatherings and activities limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, along with falling winter temperatures, it’s easy to see how cabin fever can set in.
But you don’t have to travel far from home to enjoy a host of activities, both indoors and outdoors, during the winter months.
Northeast Indiana offers a host of opportunities for winter hikes at its state parks and along its area trails.
According to Visit Noble County, “Snowy trails make for a quiet and peaceful way to rejuvenate and enjoy the season!”
Explore the trails and plan your adventures here: visitnoblecounty.com/wakingbiking-trail/.
For those looking for a simple hike, visit Chain O’ Lakes State Park in Albion, which was featured in Only in Indiana’s “Low Key Hikes with Amazing Payoffs!” The park is open for winter hiking on its trails.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center near Albion is open year-round for wintry hikes. Its eight miles of trails are free and open every day from dawn to dusk.
Ice fishing is another popular winter activity enjoyed on northeast Indiana’s many frozen lakes. According to Visit Noble County, 30 of Noble County’s natural lakes offer perfect conditions for ice fishing. On its website, visitnoblecounty.com, the agency includes a link to information on ice fishing and the types of fish typically found in its lakes.
Ice skating is another winter option, both on frozen lakes and ponds and on ice rinks. For the second season, the City of Garrett will offer skating opportunities on its rink at Feick Park. Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne also will welcome skaters through Feb. 28, with COVID-19 safety and health measures in place. Capacity is limited to 50%, and all skaters are required to wear a mask or face covering on the ice and social-distance as much as possible.
For those enjoying the ice, Indiana Conservation Officers remind Hoosiers of the potential hazards of being on frozen lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams, with the best rule of thumb being to put safety first. When you are thinking about getting on the ice, believe it is thin ice unless proven otherwise.
And talking of ice, ice sculptors from Indiana Ice Studio will be on hand for ice sculpture demonstrations Feb. 12 at The James Cultural Plaza in Auburn. Demonstrations will begin around 5:30 p.m. and will be presented as part of February’s We Love Auburn Month. Carriage rides also are set for Feb. 12 from 6-8 p.m. and Feb. 13 from 4-6 p.m. Drivers will pick up passengers by The James Cultural Plaza on Jackson Street in Auburn.
The toboggan run at Pokagon State Park is a popular winter experience with safety restrictions in place due to COVID-19. The run is open Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of State Parks is advising that safety restrictions, along with high demand, is resulting in extended wait times. While they wait, riders are encouraged to hike nearby trails or visit the park’s Nature Center that has a bird viewing window. The DNR reminds toboggan riders to social-distance after entering the park and while in line waiting to complete advance registration, which opens at 10:30 a.m. Once 100 pre-registered guests enter the toboggan area, staff will begin collecting names for the wait list. Main Gate staff will advise you of the wait time as you enter the property. Find a complete schedule of open dates and other toboggan information at tobogganrun.com. Call Pokagon State Park at 833-2012.
