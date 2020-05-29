KENDALLVILLE — The library may still be closed to the public, but limited access into the building is now available for those needing a meeting room space.
Beginning on May 26, meeting room use is available for groups of 25 or less. All room capacities have been cut in half to accommodate social distancing.
Beginning on June 15, meeting room availability increases to groups of 50 or less.
Library staff members are contacting all those who have existing reservations to confirm or cancel those reservations.
All groups must arrive during the hours the library is staffed, which are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those using the meeting rooms can remain after those hours, if necessary.
Meeting room reservations cannot currently be made online. To request a reservation, please contact the Kendallville Public Library at 343-2010 or the Limberlost Branch at 854-2775.
Non-profit meeting room use is free. Party use requires a refundable deposit in advance, and for-profit use is charged a fee — both amounts depend on the spaces used.
The Kendallville Public Library continues to add services one-by-one, in a phased approach to reopening safely, which we hope will be on June 15 with limited hours. Guidelines for that reopening will be announced soon.
Phone lines at 343-2010 (Kendallville) or 854-2775 (Rome City) will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon
Computer/Cortex appointments
Call to book an appointment to use a computer or the Cricut, Die Cut, or VHS Converter in The Cortex (Kendallville only).
Call 343-2010 in Kendallville or 854-2775 in Rome City to book your 30 minute appointment. When you arrive at your appointment time, please call the library to let them know you are there.
A staff member will come out to meet you and escort you (at a safe distance) to the computers, and explain the procedures we have implemented for safety. A mask is strongly encouraged, and all patrons and staff are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Document service appointments
Call 343-2010 in Kendallville or 854-2775 in Rome City to book your 15 minute appointment.
When you arrive at your appointment time, please call the library to let them know you are there. A staff member will come out to meet you and escort you (at a safe distance) to the copy/fax machine.
A mask is strongly encouraged, and all patrons and staff are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Curbside pickup
Curbside pickup is available anytime during the library’s phone hours. To use curbside pickup, place items on hold online through your account and the library will call you when your items are available to arrange for you to receive them.
Or, you can give KPL a call and it will place specific items on hold for you or you can make a general request for items, like books similar to authors you like, items in a particular genre, etc.
Staff will then get those items pulled for you and have them ready at your designated pickup date and time.
Doorstep delivery
Doorstep delivery is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To use doorstep delivery, place items on hold online through your account and KPL will call you when your items are available to arrange for you to receive them.
Or, you can give us a call and it will place specific items on hold for you or you can make a general request for items.
Staff will then get those items pulled for you and have them ready at your designated pickup date and time. You’ll have the option to choose the date you want them delivered to your home, and whether you prefer morning or afternoon delivery.
The library will leave the items on your porch and give you a call from its vehicle to let you know your items have arrived.
KPL is evaluating the situation daily, and expects to continue to expand services as quickly — but also as safely — as it can.
