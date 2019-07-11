Marriage licenses
ANGOLA — The following wedding licenses were approved over the past couple of weeks by the Steuben County Clerk of Courts.
• Sarah Mitchell, Angola, and Justin McConnell, Auburn
• Charles Moak and Cheryl Clark, both of Summit, Missouri
• Joel Gibbons, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Sierra Hullinger, Edgewood, New Mexico
• Bryan Hees and Meredith Shaw, both of Coldwater, Michigan
• Jeffrey Graves and Patricia Helmke, both of Angola
• Bryce Cook, Westport, and Shannon VanWagner, Angola
• Lindsay Shupert and Rafael Segura, both of Medina, Ohio
• Brian Sanborn, Angola, and Rachel Weber, Fremont
• Itzel Sanchez, Fremont, and Parker Graber, Pleasant Lake
• Jon Keller and Alice Mohre, both of Bryan, Ohio
• Chad Darby and Angela Renner, both of Fremont
• Jeffrey Dickey and Jasmine Shidler, both of Angola
• Erin Dilley and Roy Mercer, both of Fremont
