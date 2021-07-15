MARSHALL, Michigan — The Franke Center for the Arts has announced a new season of concerts and events. It will kick off on Sept. 11 with country rock artists Michigan Rattlers and will finish with a first-ever event, the Michigan Music Video Awards.
Other highlights include alternative rock icons The Verve Pipe and blues legend Savoy Brown. Favorite events returning include Wolf Tree Film Festival, Irish Pub Night and The Second City.
In addition to individual tickets, The Franke will also offer ticket packages. The season FlexTicket will allow patrons to choose six shows from among nine choices, allowing them to tailor a season ticket to fit their interests. The FlexTicket is a great way to show support for The Franke Center and arts in Calhoun County while also lining up a season full of diverse entertainment options. FlexTickets start at $132.
The Michigan Stars Series is for people who shop local and eat local — and want to listen local, too. The Michigan Stars Series will introduce audience members to some of Michigan’s most exciting performers, from new innovators to established legends, all with one ticket purchase. This year’s Michigan Stars Series features Michigan Rattlers, The Verve Pipe and folk pop songwriter Olivia Dear. Series tickets for all three shows start at $80
The Franke Center has long been known for its blues series. This year’s line-up includes Savoy Brown, top British blues man Matt Schofield and legendary Blues Hall of Famer Joe Louis Walker. Series tickets start at $92.
“We will be extremely excited to be back in the theater and enjoying live events again,” said Jacob Gates, The Franke Center’s executive director. “This season will be like a celebration, and we have a great line-up planned.”
The 2021-22 season schedule is as follows:
• Sept. 11 — Michigan Rattlers
• Sept. 18 — Pete Seeger Tribute
• Oct. 2 — The Verve Pipe
• Oct. 23 — Savoy Brown
• Nov. 20 — Joe Louis Walker
• Jan. 15 — Irish Pub Night featuring Blackthorn
• Jan. 22 — Wolf Tree Film Festival
• Feb. 4-5 — Matt Schofield at Ice, Wine, Beer and Blues
• Feb. 26 — Jackson Symphony Orchestra
• April 9 — Second City Fundraiser
• April 23 — Olivia Dear
• May 6 — Gilmore Keyboard Festival Young Artists — Artists To Be Announced
• May 14 — Michigan Music Video Awards
Tickets are available now at TheFranke.org or by calling the box office, 269-781-0001.
