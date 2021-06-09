Franklin College honors 2021 graduates
FRANKLIN — Franklin College’s 2021 Commencement took place on Saturday, May 22 in Stewart “Red” Faught Stadium on the Franklin College campus. The top majors of the graduating class were exercise science, business, biology, public relations and education. The college conferred 194 undergraduate degrees and 25 graduate degrees.
Cali R. Casaburo, Angola, was honored as a graduate, earning a Master of Science in athletic training degree.
Anderson University names local students to Dean’s List
ANDERSON — The following students have been named to the Anderson University Dean’s List for Spring 2021. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0.
From Steuben County, Kourtney Fleckenstein of Angola was named to the list.
Ivy Tech releases Spring 2021 Dean’s List
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College is pleased to announce the spring 2021 Dean’s List for the Fort Wayne Campus and the Warsaw Site.
The following local students made the list:
• Casey Aldrin, Fremont
• Sterling Davison, Angola
• Julie Dufault, Angola
• Sherry Dutkiewics, Hamilton
• Jared Eby, Fremont
• Anthony Gerbers, Hamilton
• Dominique Grady, Angola
• Keith Hamrick, Fremont
• Samantha Harpenau, Angola
• Photini Hatzidafni, Fremont
• Hannah Heller, Fremont
• Ashleigh Holiday, Angola
• Michael Hurraw, Hamilton
• Kristie Lenz, Hamilton
• Kierra Maroney, Pleasant Lake
• Trevor Marple, Angola
• Tyler Martin, Hamilton
• Megan McKeever, Angola
• Aliza Murphy, Angola
• Nathan Myers, Fremont
• Aaron Pollock, Angola
• Katelyn Rice, Angola
• Keith Rogers, Hamilton
• Charlie Sexton, Pleasant Lake
• Matthew Shepperd, Angola
• Brandon Soto, Angola
• Janette Stilson, Angola
• Nathaniel Stroud, Pleasant Lake
• Amy Taylor, Angola
• Luke Wagler, Hudson
• Johnny Wogomon, Angola
• Megan Young, Angola
