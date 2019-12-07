Many of us are so excited about Christmas! We cannot wait to decorate. There are trees, lights, nativity sets and stockings hung by the chimney or in our homes with care. For some of us, there is an integral part of our Christmas that is missing. We lost a loved this year or in recent years or some time ago, and it changed our world forever. For some of you the song, Blue Christmas sums up how you feel right now.
How do we move forward or sit in the ash heap of our Blue Christmas? There are some things we can do that will help us!
First, trust that the Lord understands earthly pain. Our Savior cried when he knew one of his best friends had passed away. Overcome by human emotions, he cried, knowing that he was going to bring Lazarus back to life!
John 11:35, Jesus wept.
Crying is okay. I know we have been taught differently throughout the years. Especially with Tom Hanks’ iconic line in “A League of Their Own,” “there is no crying in baseball.” There is crying in life. Crying in sadness. Crying in joy. Weeping in frustration. There is crying, and at times a good cry is just what you need.
Second, I do not believe in the phrase, “overcoming your grief.” I believe that you will have times that the veil of pain is lifted and others where you the pain has lifted and is just different. Now, if the pain is so intense, you just feel paralyzed, cannot see straight, or feel like you just cannot go on, please see a professional. See your doctor and a counselor. Healing takes many forms.
Psalm 34:18 tells us the “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Remember, you are not alone on this journey.
Third, do something that brings you great joy! If you enjoy a cup of eggnog by a fire, do it! Maybe do it daily while you are struggling. If you feel better driving around and looking at Christmas lights, make plans to do that with others if possible to help to share the pain you are feeling. Spend some time with the Lord daily. Play hymns or praise songs while you do other activities. Read the Gospels and remember that Jesus came that we might have life! Not just life here but everlasting life!
In Revelation 21:4, it tells us that “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” I long for the day where the Lord wipes my tears!
If you know of a neighbor, friend, co-worker that is struggling this season, look for ways to be present and kind. Look for ways to be loving and including so they know they are not alone. Jesus told us to love one another and that we should do, especially when we know someone is having a blue Christmas. Invite someone to church with you to hear about hope, love, peace, and the gift given freely to all!
