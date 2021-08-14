KENDALLVILLE —So far 106 people are signed up to attend the 50th reunion of the East Noble Class of 1971 to be held Friday, Oct. 8.
Friends and relatives are urged to help spread the word about the Oct. 8 event from 6-10 p.m. at Cobblestone Golf Course and Event Center, west of Kendallville.
The cost is $25 per person. The menu features a light buffet by Goeglein’s. A cash bar will be available.
Sue Sherer, chairman of the committee, requests that checks payable to “East Noble Class of 1971” be mailed to her as soon as possible. Her address is 1290 Eastgate Drive, Kendallville, IN 46755.
Sherer said 106 people are signed up for Oct. 8 so far and it is not too late to mail a check to her. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Grace Housholder is compiling information for a class directory. Classmates are asked to email the following information to Grace: name (including maiden name); address; phone number (if desired); and any additional information such as profession, family and hobbies that they wish to share. Please email ghousholder@kpcmedia.com as soon as possible because work on the directory is underway. She will reply to all emails to confirm receipt.
Anyone who would like to golf Friday and/or Saturday should contact Larry Holbrook or Tom Sherer. Classmates are also invited to gather informally at Sylvan Cellars on Saturday night, Oct. 9. Reservations are not needed.
A block of rooms is on reserve for Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct 9. Any rooms not reserved will be released Oct 1.
The two Kendallville hotels are the Best Western (347-5263) and the Rodeway Inn (343-0000).
Members of the class can also connect on Facebook. The Facebook group is called "EN Class of 1971."
