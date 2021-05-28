ANGOLA — With a focus placed on natural resources, lake recreation, leisure and water quality, the Purdue Extension — Steuben County is offering three opportunities for youth to explore this summer.
Fishing Frenzy
From June 7-11, youth in grades 3-12 can spend time taking part in a fishing frenzy at Crooked Lake.
The event will run from 9-11 a.m. daily and will be an introduction to fishing to learn the rules and regulations as well as trustworthy knots and rigging, types of rods and reels, best baits and lucky lures.
Participants are asked to bring their own fishing poles or borrow one from a friend.
This event is free. Register on or before June 4.
Wild about Watersports
From June 14-17, participants in grades 6-12 can take part in activities focused on all different types of water sports on area lakes.
From 9-11 a.m., participants will get to take a glimpse at the water sports industry with local businesses and then play on the lake.
This activity is $20 for 4-H members and $40 for non-members.
Register on or before June 7.
Paddle the Pigeon
Students in grades 3-12 can spend June 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. paddling the Pigeon River to do some clean up work.
Participants will paddle a seven-mile portion of the river to “do good in the neighborhood” cleaning up the area while also having fun in the sun.
This event is $5 per person and parent chaperones are welcome.
Register on or before June 11.
Expenses for each activity are subsidized by the Everett Outdoor Preservation Fund.
Community partners for the events include 101 Lakes Fun, SUP 101 Lakes, Dry Dock Marine Center, Ride the Wave, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Stevens Chiropractic and Purdue University Extension.
Registration for each activity is available at http://bit.ly/SplashIntoSummer 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.