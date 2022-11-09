ANGOLA — On Nov. 2, Dave Martin, city council president and mayor pro-tempore, presented a Mayor’s Proclamation to representatives of the Pokagon Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter and Noble County’s Galloway-Prentice Chapter Declaring November National Native American Heritage Month for the city of Angola at Pleasant View Church of Christ.
After the proclamation was given Cheri Carpenter, the regent for the Pokagon Chapter of DAR in Steuben County, gave a warm welcome and students from the faith and fellowship homeschool coalition stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Carpenter shared with students that she is a lifelong resident of Angola. Carpenter explained the history of the Pokagon Chapter of the DAR.
Carpenter then read a story about citizenship. The students were a very attentive audience. Following the citizenship book students were given a bookmark that told them the qualities to be a good junior citizen. They read these together.
Next, Christina Minick a former area elementary teacher, now children’s director at Pleasant View Church of Christ, taught a lesson about the indigenous people of Indiana, specifically focusing on the Miami tribe.
Minick is the historian for the Galloway-Prentice Chapter in Noble County.
Children were taught things like where the Miami originated from, and with what types of tools they worked what types of places they lived and how they dressed.
Minick explained the importance of circles and patterns that were illustrated in “The Circle of Life Scarf” reproduction of a painting by Minisa Crumbo.
She explained how the elements in this painting represent things that were important to the indigenous people here highlighting the corn that grows in our rich Indiana soil. Parents were given material that gave references to local and state places where students could learn more about the Miami people.
Following this portion of the program Carol Frymier, also a former teacher from Angola and the Registrar for the Pokagon Chapter, spoke about how parents and students can find their heritage and possibly a link to their very own patriot from the American Revolution. Frymier shared literature and a phone number that parents could call if they were interested in finding out more about the Daughters of the American a revolution or the Children of the American Revolution.
