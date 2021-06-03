COLDWATER, Michigan — With replica costumes and Elton John’s trademark outrageous glasses, Yellow Brick Road, an Elton John tribute concert, will take the stage at Tibbits on Friday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Yellow Brick Road will entertain at the evening Elton John tribute concert, featuring performer Gerald Brann and his five-piece band. Brann not only bears an uncanny resemblance to the international superstar, complete with gap-toothed smile and many of his mannerisms, but recreates Elton John’s vocals and playing.
A trained jazz pianist, Brann has been a lifelong Elton John fan. His admiration for and love of this music comes shining through as he plays one hit after another with remarkable likeness to the pop music icon while singing along to “Rocket Man” and “Your Song,” swaying to “Candle in the Wind,” or hopping and bopping to “Crocodile Rock.”
With an unprecedented nod from the man himself, Gerald Brann was granted permission to use Elton John’s own orchestral scores to perform with the August Symphony Orchestra. In addition, Brann and Yellow Brick Road have been officially endorsed by Hercules, the International Elton John Fan Club, and have played extensively through the world to rave reviews.
Tickets for Yellow Brick Road went on sale to Tibbits members on June 1, with tickets to the general public going on sale Tuesday. Ticket prices range from $20-34 with Tibbits member discounts. Yellow Brick Road begins at 7:30 p.m with doors to the theatre and Ghost Light Bar opening 45 minutes prior.
The performance, generously sponsored by Coldwater Sunrise Rotary, will take place at Tibbits Opera House, located at 14 S. Hanchett St. in Coldwater, Michigan.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Tibbits.org, stop in at Tibbits business offices at 93 W. Chicago St. in Coldwater, or call 517-278-6029.
