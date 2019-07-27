SHIPSHEWANA — A local Habitat for Humanity will hold its annual auction soon.
At 4 p.m. on Aug. 2, the LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity will hold its 24th annual benefit auction. For one day, the community can come to the Shipshewana Auction Barn at 345 S. Van Buren St. in Shipshewana to buy handmade gifts and other items.
Some of the items for sale that day will be furniture, quilts, antiques, tools and gift certificates.
People who come can also buy food. That day, the auction will be serving a haystack supper, homemade ice cream and 4-H beef and pork, and it will also have a bake sale.
The auction and haystack supper begin and 4 p.m. and the quilt auction begins at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.