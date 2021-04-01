Boomerang Backpacks holding Bourbon Bash fundraiser
On Friday May 14, Boomerang Backpacks will hold the Bourbon Bash fundraiser at 6 Autumns Food and Spirits, 3855 N. S.R. 127, Angola, beginning at 6 p.m.
The evening will include live music, bourbon tasting, beer and wine tasting as well as an appetizer buffet.
Tickets start at $40 per person or $75 per couple.
Sponsorships are still available as well at the following levels:
• Adopt a Backpack — $150, get two bash tickets
• Bronze — $250, four bash tickets
• Silver — $500, eight bash tickets
• Gold — $1,000, 12 bash tickets, business name on an appetizer station
For more information email ed@boomerangbackpacks.org or visit boomerangbackpacks.org.
Live stream Prairie Heights Theatre’s ‘The Lion King Jr’ Saturday
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights production of “The Lion King Jr.” will be available for live stream on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.
This is the only night the stream of the production will be available for online viewing. People will be able to enjoy the costumes, makeup, acting and music they have come to know and love from the movie and Broadway versions from the comfort of their own homes.
Streaming the show is $10 plus processing fees and can be purchased by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/47175.
