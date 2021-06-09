BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Halted in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Steuben County Antique Power Association’s annual summer power show is on once again in 2021, the weekend of June 18-19 at the Prairie Heights Community School Farm.
Association member Steve Shank said the show will be smaller than in years past, and won’t have a hog roast to keep in line with precautions, but none-the-less, the show must go on and there will be tractors and engines for people to come and enjoy and talk about.
The show will open around 8 a.m. each day, running until anywhere from 4-6 p.m. or so, Shank said.
The tractors and engines will be on display all day both days and the saw mill will also be running both days.
On the June 18, a tractor drive will take place at 10 a.m. The steam engine will be on display all day on the June 19.
“There is no antique tractor pull this summer,” Shank said. “But we plan on a full pull on October 10.”
The association did hold its annual plow day in 2021, but Shank said they kept it small and quiet, with pre-made food handed out instead of the traditional meal there as well.
Shank said there will be plenty of people on hand to talk all things antique power for the weekend. Enthusiasts are invited to come and enjoy the machinery.
For more information on the Steuben County Antique Power Association or the power show, contact Shank at 316-4579.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.