ANGOLA — On May 7, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in partnership with the Rural Health Innovation Collaborative and the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Project, conducted a sepsis and code blue training simulation for staff as part of a grant-funded education initiative.
Members from the Rural Health Innovation Collaborative simulation team offered a session at 8 a.m. and all Cameron Hospital respiratory therapists and house supervisors as well as registered nurses and patient care technicians who work in the emergency and medical-surgical departments were invited to participate.
The training utilized state-of-the-art, high-fidelity simulators and trained actors to immerse participants in scenarios that replicated real-life situations and reflected the hospital’s current sepsis protocols and procedures. Funding for the training was provided by Small Rural Hospital Improvement Project in partnership with the Indiana Hospital Association and the Indiana Department of Health.
“Sepsis is the third leading cause of death in the United States, and this training allowed our staff to continue to provide the highest quality of care in emergency situations,” said Connie Truex, education coordinator for Cameron Hospital. “We’re so grateful for the opportunity to deepen this commitment thanks to the RHIC and SHIP.”
This simulation was geared for healthcare professionals at small rural and critical access hospitals to train them to recognize sepsis early.
“It is such a privilege to come to frontline hospitals like Cameron and provide training to professionals who see patients with sepsis on a daily basis,” said Jack Jaeger, executive director of RHIC. “We work to share our experiences with them in an effort to save lives. It is definitely a labor of love on our part.”
In addition to the training session, Cameron Hospital received a $4,000 grant from SHIP to purchase materials for ongoing sepsis and code blue education. To date, the hospital has purchased 12 manikins for simulation education and community CPR training, pediatric and adult crash carts and a life-like arm for staff to practice starting difficult IVs.
