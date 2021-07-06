COLDWATER, Michigan — Tibbits Summer Theatre proved this week that not even weather will stop its shows.
The program was scheduled to open their second summer show, “The Fantasticks,” at the Ponds of Coldwater Wednesday evening, but plans changed due to the recent excessive rain.
For the safety of the actors, crew, equipment and patrons, Tibbits cancelled Wednesday night’s performance and instead moved the show indoors to the Tibbits Opera House. With an admirably quick turnaround, they were able to open the show with Thursday’s scheduled matinee.
“The Fantasticks” is a 1960 musical loosely based on the 1894 play “The Romancers” by Edmond Rostand. The story follows two children, Luisa and Matt, who fall in love due to their fathers pretending to feud and come to find that it is not quite everything they imagined.
The original off-Broadway production ran 1960-2002 and briefly revived off-Broadway 2006-2017, making it the world’s longest-running musical.
Tibbits’s production saw seasoned performer Max Antonio Gonzalez play the narrating role of El Gallo with Michael Motkowski as Matt, Brooke Jackson as Luisa, Matthew C. Scott as Matt’s father and Chad Tallon as Luisa’s father.
The cast sang classic songs like “Try to Remember,” and even smaller characters, such as Mortimer played by Nile Birch, had the audience nearly dying from laughter.
The show’s dynamic music was performed live by harpist Wayman Ezell, pianist Cynthia Garn and percussionist Scott Pauley, all of whom matched the actors’ wit and whim.
“The Fantasticks” is still running at the Tibbits Opera House next week with performances today, Thursday and Friday, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. on these days and a Wednesday performance at 2 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tibbits.org.
The next show for Tibbits’s summer season will be “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” opening July 14.
