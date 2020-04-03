KENDALLVILLE – Though there is a “stay at home” order, it’s encouraged that you get outside for fresh air and exercise while still practicing social distancing.
Even though the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch are closed, there are still library activities you can participate in.
The Adventure Walks in Kendallville and Rome City are updated with an entirely new story.
This month, it’s “Now You Know: How It Works” by Valorie Fisher. This book details the engineering behind some of the items and services we might take for granted, like bicycles, pencils, toilets and the garbage system.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park.
In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park.
Maps for both locations are available here: http://bit.ly/KPLAdventureWalk.
A great indoor/outdoor activity is Rambling Rocks. Rambling Rocks involves painting rocks any way you want, and then hiding them around town.
As the weather improves and people want to get some fresh air and exercise, the activity on the Rambling Rocks Facebook Group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/kplramblingrocks) has really picked up.
Painting the rocks is a fun family activity for quality time together. It’s a kind of art therapy.
Just don’t forget to add a sealant to your rocks to protect your art from the elements.
Then, heading outdoors to hide what you’ve painted and find others’ rocks is a great way to battle cabin fever.
Even if you choose not to pick up and re-hide the rocks you find, most of the fun is just finding them and seeing what others have painted.
