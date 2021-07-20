FORT WAYNE — Bubbles and forest-dwelling critters are the topics of August’s TOTS programs, with sessions slated for Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Tuesday, Aug. 24.
TOTS, short for “Today’s Observers, Tomorrow’s Scientists,” is a bi-monthly program for children ages 3 to 6. Each session runs from 9-11 a.m. The first hour features engaging, age-appropriate STEM activities, such as science exploration and math stations, plus a literacy component in the form of story time.
The second hour gives attendees the opportunity to play in Kids Central, the toddler-friendly activity area in Science Central.
The Aug. 10 session is titled “B is for Bubbles.” Attendees will learn about the difference between a circle and a sphere, as well as the amazing properties of bubbles.
The Aug. 24 session, titled “Forest Friends” will see participants learn about the organisms that make a forest into a neighborhood.
The program’s capacity is currently limited to allow for social distancing. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, due to interaction with staff.
The program fee is $15, which covers admission for one child and one adult. The cost for each additional child is $15; the cost for an additional adult is $5.
To register for TOTS, visit Science Central’s website, sciencecentral.org.
